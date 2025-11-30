'We were having kid's birthday and...': Stockton residents share details of mass shooting as videos capture chaos

A mass shooting in Stockton, California, left several people injured Saturday in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue, near Thornton Road. According to Scanner Radio reports, at least 10 people were hurt, including a 9-year-old, 12-year-old, and 23-year-old. Mass shooting in Stockton, California, leaves multiple people injured.(Pixabay/Representative)

Authorities provide update

In a post on X, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said, “The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. Several victims have been transported to local hospitals.”

“This remains an active scene, and deputies are working to gather additional details. Information is still being confirmed and will be released as it becomes available. We will provide updates as the investigation progresses.”

Vice Mayor responds

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee said the shooting took place at a child’s birthday party.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, "Tonight, my heart is heavy in a way that’s hard to put into words. As Vice Mayor of Stockton — and as someone who grew up in this community — I am devastated and angry to learn about the mass shooting at a child’s birthday party. An ice cream shop should never be a place where families fear for their lives."

“Violence touched my life as a young person, and seeing our own children, parents, and neighbors go through this shakes me deeply. Stockton is my home. These are our families. This is our community. I am in contact with staff and public safety officials to understand exactly what happened, and I will be pushing for answers. Our community deserves to know the truth, and the families impacted deserve justice and every resource available to support them.”

"Tonight, I’m sending my thoughts, prayers, and love to the families who are hurting, to the children who witnessed this trauma, and to everyone across our city who feels this pain. Please God, uplift our community. We don’t deserve this. And we will not accept this as our norm."

Witness accounts

Videos from the scene show heavy police and ambulance presence, with roads blocked off. Several witnesses and local residents shared details on social media.

One person reported, "I heard the shots as I was leaving a business meeting around the corner. Does anyone know if a white SUV was involved?"

Another wrote, "We seen all the Patrol cars responding westbound on Hammer Ln."

A third person added, “We were having a kids birthday around the corner with alot of family we heard all the shots but we thought it was fireworks.”

Another resident reported, “I live down the street. I heard a bunch of shots. Was wondering what it was. Then went to get milk on the corner, and seen the street all blocked off. Hope things are ok.”