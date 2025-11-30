Hammond shooting update: What happened at Main's Market, on N Morrison Blvd? Cops give first details about suspect

A shooting took place in Hammond, Louisiana on Saturday, November 29, and claimed the life of one person. The Hammond Police Department provided an update on the incident. By the time police responded, the person who'd been shot had been taken to the hospital. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

What to know about Hammond shooting

They noted that around 5:15 pm, they'd received a call about report of a shooting at a hair salon on the west side of the town. When officers arrived, they found the victim had already been taken to the North Oaks Medical Center by an acquaintance in a personal vehicle.

Authorities shared that officers had quickly identified and made contact with the suspect, taking them into custody without incident. The victim, despite life-saving efforts at the hospital, succumbed to their injuries, police shared.

“This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245, where callers may remain anonymous. More information will be released when it is available,” they added on Facebook.

Authorities did not disclose the name of the victim or the suspect taken into custody.

What people said about Hammond shooting

There were initial fears that the shooting in Hammond had taken place at the Main's Market on 113 N Morrison Blvd. “Check on your people. Shooting at Mains Market in Hammond,” a resident had initially said.

Then, they updated it to reflect what the police statement also says. They noted that the suspect might have only fled to the parking lot. “Someone said that the suspect fled to Mains Market parking lot. I believe it could have started at his and hers fashion but don’t quote me on that. Also in the video I said ambulance wasn’t there yet but I was wrong they were there I just didn’t see them until I turned,” they added, sharing visuals from the scene.

Another person slammed the lack of information from the police department, saying “There was a shooting in Hammond a week and a half ago. Nothing on HPD Facebook page. There was just another shooting at Mains market parking lot. Nothing put out to the public. But you want to run for sheriff. lol You will fit right in no transparency what’s so ever. But you making sure everyone knows when SLU basketball or football team is playing. That’s more important than letting the public know about all the shootings in town.”