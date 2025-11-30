What's happening at Newport Centre Mall? K-9 units reported at Jersey City amid bomb threat fears

The Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City, New Jersey, was reportedly evacuated on Saturday, November 29. A local outlet reported this was due to a suspicious package there. K-9 unites reportedly alerted to the item numerous times. Emergency crews are reportedly present. An evacuation reportedly took place at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

James Solomon, Ward E Councilperson released a statement on Facebook affirming this. “JCPD has just informed my office that a suspicious package was located near Newport Mall, and an investigation is currently ongoing. They ask that all residents avoid the Newport Mall until further notice. We will report back when we have more information,” he noted.

One person spoke of the panic they felt, and claimed there was a bomb threat. “I’m still trembling. There was a bomb threat at Newport Mall, and the panic was unlike anything I’ve ever felt. Watching people run — pushing past children, seniors, (me), and those with disabilities — broke my heart. Maybe it turns out to be nothing, but the fear in that moment was very real,” they wrote on Facebook.

A person shared visuals of police personnel present and remarked “not the way I wanted zootopia 2 to end.”

Reactions to Newport Mall incident

Several people reacted to the reports of evacuation at the Jersey City mall. One person claiming to be present there, wrote on X “Yup. I am here now. Exiting the Newport Mall parking deck is crazy!”

Another added that everyone had initially thought it was a shooter. “Everyone thought it was a shooter and started running into the movie theater and I saw people crying,” they said.

Yet another said, “in Newport mall…not sure why it’s getting evacuated.”

Notably, there was a shooting at a mall in Newport, earlier today. At least one person was killed after a shooting incident at the Patrick Henry Mall, leading to its closure for the day. Newport News Police Department and mall authorities had informed in this case an investigation was underway.