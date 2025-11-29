Patrick Henry Mall shooting: Newport News police give new update after mall closed; suspect details emerge

Patrick Henry Mall was closed on Saturday after a shooting took place, killing at least one person. As per the Newport News Police Department and mall authorities, the investigation is currently underway. A shooting took place at the Patrick Henry Mall on Saturday(Patrick Henry Mall )

The mall has released the following statement: “We are devastated to learn of the shooting that occurred in Patrick Henry Mall. The mall will be closed for the remainder of the day. The safety of our tenants, employees, and customers is of utmost importance, and we continue to cooperate with authorities. Thank you to the Newport News Police Department for their continued support. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family.”

Read More: Trump slams reporter for question on DC shooting and Afghan suspect after 'ugly' comment: 'Are you stupid?'

Police give update on suspect

Newport News police said that the suspect has been detained. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident ‘due to an altercation that occurred between two adult males’.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time,” officials added.

The NNPD responded to the shooting at around 10:50 AM local time. Shots were fired inside a store located in Patrick Henry Mall. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Read More: Rahmanullah Lakanwal: DC National Guard shooting suspect undergoes surgery, will Afghan man survive and face trial?

“The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 11:30 AM,” police stated. Neither the victim nor the shooter has been identified yet.

Black Friday at the Patrick Henry Mall

On Friday, local media outlets reported heavy foot traffic at the Patrick Henry Mall. Shoppers browsed stores, taking advantage of the Black Friday sale.

A shopper, Shannon Wells, told WAVY News that the mall was packed, but ‘not like before’.

"A lot of people are waiting for Cyber Monday.”