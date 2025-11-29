Rahmanullah Lakanwal: DC National Guard shooting suspect undergoes surgery, will Afghan man survive and face trial?

An Afghan man suspected of the tragic shooting involving two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., is anticipated to recover from his own injuries, paving the way for a criminal trial in the capital. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan suspect in the D.C. shooting of two National Guard members, is anticipated to recover and face first-degree murder charges.( AP and Reuters)

“I think the guy’s going to live. Nobody’s going to be able to say anything and he’s going to stand trial,” a law enforcement representative informed The NY Post, offering an update on the status of the accused shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national residing in Washington state.

He had surgery on the night of the incident, stated the official, who emphasized that the trial proceedings would necessitate prosecutors to withhold certain information regarding Lakanwal. The suspect is alleged to have opened fire on two members of the West Virginia National Guard just a few blocks away from the White House on November 26.

Sarah Beckstrom dies after DC shooting

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, aged 20, died on Thanksgiving, the day after the ambush.

“Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we’re talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person, started service in June of 2023, outstanding in every way. She’s just passed away,” Trump asserted during a Thanksgiving call to service members from Palm Beach, Florida

“She's just passed away. She's no longer with us,” the President said. “She's looking down at us right now. Her parents are with her.”

Andrew Wolfe, the other member of the National Guard who was shot close to the White House, continues to be in critical condition, is “fighting for his life,” and was described as being in “very bad shape,” as stated by the president.

The soldiers were engaged in a “high-visibility patrol” approximately two blocks away from the White House when the incident took place, according to officials, USA TODAY reported.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal in critical condition

A representative for Joint Task Force — DC, which manages the deployment, stated on Saturday that there were no new developments regarding the second Guard member, Andrew Wolfe.

Lakanwal remains in critical condition following the shooting incident.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, announced on Friday that the government intends to file first-degree murder charges against the suspected gunman.