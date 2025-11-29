Social Security payments for December 2025 and Jan 2026, Here's when to expect yours as retirees to enjoy 2.8% COLA hike

Social Security payments for December adhere to a regular timetable and will represent the final disbursement prior to the implementation of the forthcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Social Security payments for December will follow the SSA's schedule, with disbursements on Dec. 3, 10, 17, and 24.(AFP)

Social Security benefits: All you need to know

Social Security benefits, primarily distributed to individuals who are elderly or retired, are generally disbursed on Wednesdays. If your birthday occurs between the 1st and the 10th of the month, your payments will be made on the second Wednesday of the month (this month, that is Dec. 10), as per the Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar.

Beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 11th and the 20th will receive their payments on the third Wednesday (Dec. 17), while those born after the 20th of the month will be compensated on the fourth Wednesday of the month (Dec. 24), as per the SSA calendar. Recipients of Social Security who starred receiving benefits prior to May 1997 will be paid on Dec. 3.

SSA payment: 2.8% COLA increase from 2026

After the payments in December, recipients will receive checks with a 2.8% increase in COLA. According to the SSA, payments are expected to increase by approximately $56 on average each month when the COLA is implemented in January 2026.

Social Security payment schedule for December 2025 and January 2026

The calendars for benefit payments from the Social Security Administration for the years 2025 and 2026 are accessible online, allowing you to verify the schedules for your budgeting needs.

Regular Social Security retirement benefits for December will be distributed according to the SSA’s standard timetable:

Wednesday, Dec 10: Individuals with birth dates from the 1st to the 10th of the month.

Wednesday, Dec. 17: Individuals with birth dates from the 11th to the 20th of the month.

Wednesday, Dec. 24: Individuals with birth dates from the 21st to the 31st of the month.

For January 2026, Social Security retirement benefits will be distributed as per the SSA’s standard timetable:

Wednesday, Jan. 14: Individuals with birth dates from the 1st to the 10th of the month.

Wednesday, Jan. 21: Individuals with birth dates from the 11th to the 20th of the month.

Wednesday, Jan. 28: Individuals with birth dates from the 21st to the 31st of the month.

SSI payment timetable for December and extending into 2026

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income checks generally receive their payments on the first business day of each month, which falls on Monday, December 1. Due to January 1, 2026 being a holiday (New Year’s Day), the payments for January will be made on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.