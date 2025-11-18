4 major Social Security changes in 2026 that everyone should prepare for

In January 2026, recipients of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will see significant changes and will see both highs and lows, according to the information released by the Social Security Administration (SSA) What are the changes in SSI 2026(AFP)

According to Kiplinger, rising health-care costs, especially for Medicare Part B premiums, may eat up a substantial portion of the 2026 boost.

Higher income for tax

The maximum income subject to Social Security payroll tax will rise to $184,500 in 2026. It is currently $176,100.

To help pay for Social Security and Medicare, all employees are required to contribute 7.65% of their salaries.

For every employee, employers pay the same rate. Self-employed people pay 15.3% in FICA taxes, which are paid by both the employer and the employee.

Also read: New proposal could boost Social Security checks by $200 a month

Increased earnings caps for early retirees

For beneficiaries working while collecting, the earnings limit for those under full retirement age will rise to $24,480.

For those reaching full retirement age in 2026, the limit will rise to US $65,160. Above these thresholds, benefit reductions apply.

If an individual is under full retirement age for the whole year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will subtract $1 from benefit payments for every $2 earned over an annual cap.

Cost-of-Living Adjustment

On average, this works out to about $56 extra per month for retirees whose average benefit is currently $2,015.

According to a September AARP survey, 77% of older people stated that a 3% COLA for 2026 would not be sufficient to help them keep up with growing costs. Even after accounting for the jump in consumer prices that resulted in benefit increases of 5.9% in 2022 and 8.7% in 2023, the average COLA since 2000 has been roughly 2.6%.

Also read: Social Security COLA increase 2026: Benefits set to rise 2.8% in January

Medicare Premiums

According to Kiplinger, rising health-care costs, especially for Medicare Part B premiums, may eat up a substantial portion of the 2026 boost.

The premium increase has the effect of partially offsetting the COLA by $17.90 per month because the majority of Medicare members pay this standard rate, which is usually deducted from their Social Security benefits.

The usual monthly premium for Medicare Part B, which includes doctor visits and other outpatient care, will increase by 9.7% in January from $185 to $202.90, according to a November 14 announcement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.