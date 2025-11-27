Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? Afghan identified as DC shooting suspect after National Guard incident

Rahmanullah Lakanwal was identified as the suspect who opened fire at two National Guard troops near the White House on Wednesday, CBS News reported, citing sources. FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the two guardsmen were hospitalized in critical condition. Bowser said they were victims of a ‘targeted shooting’. Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), left, and Muriel Bowser, mayor of the District of Columbia, during a news conference (Bloomberg)

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey had initially posted that the two guardsmen had died, but later added that he was ‘receiving conflicting reports’. The suspect, who reportedly shot the troops in their head, was also injured.

Lakanwal, as per reports, is an Afghan national who entered in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration quickly ordered 500 more National Guard members to Washington following the shooting. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump asked him to send the extra soldiers.

Social media video shared in the immediate aftermath showed first responders attempting CPR on one of the soldiers and treating the other on a glass-covered sidewalk. Other officers could be seen steps away restraining an individual on the ground.

Trump, who was in Florida for Thanksgiving, issued a stern warning.

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!”

In Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Vice President JD Vance urged “everybody who’s a person of faith” to pray for the two Guardsmen. He cautioned that much remained unknown, including the motive of the shooter.

“I think it’s a somber reminder that soldiers, whether they’re active duty, reserve or National Guard, our soldiers are the sword and the shield of the United States of America,” Vance said as he delivered a Thanksgiving message to troops.