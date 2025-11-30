Who is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay? 5 things to know about Afghan man arrested for Fort Worth bomb threat

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, an Afghan national, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with making terroristic threats, Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary DHS, announced. He had threatened to blow up a building in Fort Worth. Mohammad Dawood Alokozay has been charged at the state level with making a terroristic threat. (X/@TriciaOhio)

His arrest came a day before fellow Afghani national Rahmanullah Lakanwal shot two National Guard members in Washington DC.

Five things to know about Mohammad Dawood Alokozay

As per McLaughlin, Alokozay had posted a video of himself on TikTok, indicating he was building a bomb and the intended target was in the Fort Worth area.

He was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force McLaughlin added. She noted that ICE had lodged a detainer after the arrest.

Alokozay came to the US as part of former president Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program, which was meant for resettling Afghans after US troops withdrew from the nation. National Guard shooting suspect Lakanwal had come to the US under the same program.

Alokozay was admitted to the US as a legal permanent resident on September 7, 2022, as per Fox News.

He has been charged at the state level with making a terroristic threat.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to this, saying “The magnitude of the national security crisis Joe Biden unleashed on our country over the span of four years cannot be overstated. President Trump has directed his entire team to continue rooting out this evil within our borders.”

Alokozay is currently lodged at the Tarrant County Corrections Center. However, inmate details have listed his race as ‘White’, despite the DHS noting he's an Afghan.

Tarrant County records of Mohammad Dawood Alokozay's arrest.(Tarrant County Inmate Search)

Independent journalist Breanna Morello flagged this discrepancy as well.

News of Alokozay's arrest comes at a time when President Donald Trump has signaled the dangers of the immigration from Afghanistan under the Biden regime in the wake of the DC shooting. The Trump administration has also halted all asylum decisions in the wake of the shooting. One of the two National Guard members shot lost her life. While Sarah Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries, Andrew Wolfe remains critical.

DC shooting suspect, Lakanwal, before entering the US as part of Biden's program, had assisted the CIA and was part of an agency-backed unit in the Afghan military.