US police dog wounded in shootout after alerting officers to fugitive’s hiding spot: 'True hero'

Rocky, a heroic police dog with the United States Marshals Service, is being hailed as a saviour after playing a critical role in apprehending a fugitive in Houston. Despite being shot and wounded during the confrontation, Rocky’s actions alerted officers to the suspect's location, preventing further casualties. US police dog Rocky was celebrated as a hero for helping officers locate a fugitive in Houston.(X/@RealDonKeith)

The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening at a southwest Houston strip centre, where fugitive Sean Christopher Davis had earlier shot Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesus Vargas. According to Houston-based news channel KHOU11, Davis was hiding in a trash bin when Rocky discovered him. As officers moved in, Davis fired two shots at the brave K-9 before being fatally shot by law enforcement while still in the dumpster.

"K-9 Saved Lives," says US Marshals chief

Chief T. Michael O’Connor of the US Marshals Service praised Rocky’s actions, highlighting the critical role the K-9 played. “The amazing aspect here that people have to understand is that the K-9 saved lives. When the K-9 went in there, he decided to take the dog out,” O’Connor said.

Following the dramatic shootout, officers rushed the injured Rocky to a veterinary hospital via a Texas DPS helicopter. The Houston Police Department later confirmed that Rocky is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

Watch the clip here:

Social media hails Rocky as a hero

Rocky’s bravery has captured the hearts of people across social media, with users flooding platforms with messages of admiration. One user wrote, “What an incredible dog! Rocky truly saved lives.” Another commented, “A real hero on four legs. Wishing Rocky a speedy recovery.”

The emotional outpouring didn’t stop there. “Thank you, Rocky, for your service and sacrifice,” read another post, while one person remarked, “This K-9 deserves all the medals and treats in the world.”