US police dog gets special shoes, sunglasses to protect against heat. See post

The post shared by Ventura County Sheriff's Office on Facebook shows a US police dog getting special shoes and sunglasses to protect against the heatwave. 
The image shows the dog sporting special shoes and sunglasses to protect against the heat.&nbsp;(Facebook/Ventura County Sheriff's Office)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:44 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

A Facebook post from the police department in California that shows its dog getting sunglasses and special shoes to face the extreme heatwave is doing the rounds on social media. The wholesome post by the Sherriff's department is winning hearts online, and it may win yours too.

"Quick reminder with K9 Thor (flaunting his shoes) and Deputy Goldner. Hot temperatures are expected to stick around until Sunday, July 17, so as a reminder, do not leave your furry friends in vehicles and be sure to feel the ground before allowing animals outside. If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them!" wrote Ventura County Sheriff's Office on Facebook with several hashtags, including #germanshepherd and #protectyourpup.

The first video shows a Deputy named Goldner from the Sheriff's department putting shoes on the dog named Thor, while the second one shows the dog sporting special shoes and sunglasses. The photos show Thor in the police van. These special shoes protect Thor against the blazing roads and the sunglasses from the harsh ultraviolet rays.

Take a look at the Facebook post here:

Since being shared a few days ago, it has amassed over 507 likes and more than 270 shares. The share has also prompted people to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

"Now those are some fine sunglasses!" commented an individual. "Awesome, a partner taking care of his partner!" shared another. "Such a beautiful dog. He looks adorable in his gear ready to go and his feet are protected," commented a third.

its viral dog video
Thursday, July 21, 2022
