Viral video shows traffic cop and his ‘paws-itive’ assistant managing traffic, netizens find it ‘blissful’

A video that captures the beautiful bond between a traffic cop and a street dog has gone viral on social media and sparked a chatter online. The heartwarming video shows a dog playing around a traffic cop who is on his duty. The video is bound to tug at your heartstrings and will leave you with a wide smile on your face. Cop and his furry friend 'managing' the traffic. (Instagram/@blue_cross_rescues)

The video was shared on the Instagram page “Blue Cross of India” with the caption, “Traffic COP gets a PAWS-itive assist!” It shows a traffic cop standing in the middle of the road to manage traffic. What’s more, a dog prances around him to capture his attention. A text insert on the video reads, “POV: Traffic control just got a whole lot cuter.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on May 20 on Instagram. Since then, it has gone viral with over 4.3 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has received a flurry of comments from netizens.

Check out a few responses here:

“He must have treated the dog too well. I mean, you can tell it,” posted an individual.

Another added, “My father used to have an Indie in his police station. He used to feed him every day three or four times, regardless of whether he was in the station or not; he would give money to the shopkeepers to give food daily at certain times. That Indie suddenly passed away unknowingly because of its naughtiness. I still remember my dad’s eyes filled with complete tears the day his buddy left him.”

“He’s paw patrol,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “This made me so happy.”

“Pet him, sir. He wants cuddles,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “It’s such a blissful moment.”