 Woman, 50, attacked by 2 pet XL bullies, dies on the spot: 'That poor woman. It's shocking'
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Woman, 50, attacked by 2 pet XL bullies, dies on the spot: 'That poor woman. It's shocking'

ByVrinda Jain
May 21, 2024 06:08 PM IST

Paramedics treated the woman at her home in Cornwall Close, Hornchurch, but she died on the scene Monday afternoon.

A 50-year-old woman from London died after she was attacked by her registered pet XL bullies. Paramedics treated the woman at her home in Cornwall Close, Hornchurch, but she died on the scene Monday afternoon. Armed officers apprehended the two dogs after they were confined to a room, as per reports.

The dogs attacked the woman on Monday, May 20. (Unsplash)
The dogs attacked the woman on Monday, May 20. (Unsplash)

According to the BBC, it is believed to be the first deadly attack with XL bully dogs licensed under new laws. Following the attack, a blue forensic tent was set up outside the woman's home on a residential street.

A spokesperson for the Met told The Guardian, "Police were called to Cornwall Close around 1.12 pm to reports of a woman attacked by a dog. The woman was treated by medics from London ambulance service, but sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the threat posed, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers were able to safely seize two dogs." (Also Read: Two-year-old girl dies after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Delhi's Tughlak Lane)

The spokesperson further added, "These were registered XL bully dogs and prior to officers' arrival had been contained inside a room in the house. They did not leave the house at any time during the incident. The family of the woman, who was the owner of the dogs, are being supported by officers." (Also Read: Stray dog kills 5-month-old baby in Telangana's Vikarabad)

After the medics and the police arrived at the scene, numerous people came out on the street to discover the unfortunate fate of the 50-year-old. A witness at the scene told the BBC, "I stood by the road and saw a paramedic administering CPR. That poor woman. It's shocking."

Michaela Scott, a dog trainer from the same area, said that those who are unfamiliar with this breed may find incidents like this frightening. She said, "It's really sad for the person, the neighbours, for the local community."

Ownership of the XL bully breed without an exemption certificate became illegal in England and Wales on February 1. One of the dogs' requirements for any owner is that the pet be microchipped, neutered, and kept on a leash and muzzled in public.

Woman, 50, attacked by 2 pet XL bullies, dies on the spot: 'That poor woman. It's shocking'

