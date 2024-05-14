Stray dog kills 5-month-old baby in Telangana's Vikarabad

In a shocking incident, a stray dog mauled a five-month-old baby to death at a village in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. The stray dog entered the house, attacked and fatally wounded the infant. (HT File)

According to the police officials, the incident took place when the boy was sleeping at his home, and his mother went out of the room in the morning as part of her household chores. The stray dog entered the house, attacked and fatally wounded the infant.

The attack caused severe injuries as the dog consumed certain body parts and left a deep bite on the boy's throat, the police said.

The child's parents work at a stone polishing unit.

Enraged by the incident, the anguished villagers later captured and killed the dog, which was often fed by the local residents.

The incidents of dog attacks and fatalities are increasing day by day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare report released in December 2023, the incidents of dog bites have surged by 26.5% year-on-year from 2022 to 2023.

Last week, a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was attacked by a dog inside the lift of a housing society. The girl was bitten on the arm by the dog during the incident. The video showed the girl standing inside the lift. As the doors opened, the dog jumped inside the lift and attacked the girl.

At least two children were killed in stray dog attacks last month including a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was mauled to death by stray dogs while playing near an under-construction apartment building at Hyderabad. A four-year-old girl died after stray dogs attacked her in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria.

Meanwhile, the central government in March asked the states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 ferocious dog breeds including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs. The Centre further said that those who already have these dog breeds must sterilise them at once.

(With inputs from PTI)