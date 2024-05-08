Noida: Dog attacks, bites teenage girl in housing society lift | Video

A girl in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was attacked by a dog inside the lift of a housing society. The girl was bitten on the arm by the dog during the incident, and the entire ordeal was caught on a CCTV camera. The footage of the same went viral on social media. Dog attacks girl inside lift (Photo - X)

The incident took place in Lotus 300 Society in Noida’s Sector 107, and was caught on the CCTV camera inside the lift.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The video shows the girl standing inside the lift. As the doors open, the dog jumps inside the lift and attacks the girl. She is pushed back into the lift and clutches her hand in pain after the dog bit her.

After the lift doors open again, a man standing outside shoos the dog and kicks him away from the girl as she continues to clutch her hand in pain. The dog scurries to get inside the lift once again but runs away as the doors start to close.

The girl was seen shaking with fear and pain after she was left alone in the lift, seemingly crying and wiping her face with her t-shirt. The door opens on the ground floor, and she exits. So far, there has been no statement from the society yet.

This is the latest case in the rising number of dog attacks in Noida, mostly taking place in upscale neighbourhoods in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Read more: Police exhume body of infant killed in dog attack in Bhopal

In April, a similar case took place when a German Shepherd dog was seen charging at a six-year-old riding her bike inside her apartment complex in Ghaziabad. The incident was also caught on social media, sparking an outrage.

The central government in March asked the states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 ferocious dog breeds including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs. The Centre said that those who already have these dog breeds must sterelise them at once.