Pet dog attacks girl on bicycle attacked in Ghaziabad high-rise

A six-year-old girl on a bicycle was attacked by a pet dog in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension on April 24, following which a case was registered by Ghaziabad police on April 25,on a complaint given by the girl’s mother. A screen grab from the video of the incident that took place on April 24. (HT Photo)

Police said a video of the incident later surfaced online and in it, the girl could be seen riding a bicycle while several other children were present around her besides her mother. Suddenly, a dog, stated to be a German Shepherd, attacked her while being held on a leash by its owner.

The video showed that when the dog lunged at the girl, its handler also fell to the ground but that person held on and prevented the dog from further attacking the child. The girl’s mother also ran towards her to save her, said police.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“The dog, in spite of its handler trying to deter the animal, attacked the child on the bicycle and injured her. Girl’s mother, Namita Chauhan, later gave a police complaint and an FIR was lodged against an unidentified person,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (city 2).

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) at Nandgram police station on April 25, said police.

“After the incident, the video has surfaced which shows the dog attacking the girl. We have taken cognisance of this video and will be sending notice to the pet owner. If they fail to respond or do not have pet registration, we may levy a penalty of ₹10,000 on the owner. The police are investigating the case,” said Dr Anuj Singh, Ghaziabad municipal corporation’s chief veterinary and social welfare officer.

Singh said on Monday, officials including Selva Selva Kumari J, divisional commissioner (Meerut), also held meetings with residents’ welfare associations and animal activists.

“During the meeting, the divisional commissioner asked both groups to amicably sort out the issue of feeding points for stray dogs. If the space permits and parties agree, these can come up inside the high-rise premises as well. We also asked the residents to get pet registrations done,” Singh added.