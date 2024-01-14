Police exhume body of infant killed in dog attack in Bhopal

The body of a seven-month-old boy, who was allegedly mauled to death by stray dogs in Bhopal, was exhumed for post-mortem examination on Saturday, said police. The family had buried the body without informing the police (Getty Images)

The boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Ayodhya Nagar area of Bhopal earlier this week, said police.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media platforms and was brought to the notice of the police and the administration, an official said, adding, following which the police exhumed the baby’s body, which his family had buried on the day of the incident, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Police will register the case after getting the autopsy report.

The family had buried the body without informing the police.

Also read: Wagh Bakri scion Parag Desai, 49, dies after attack by street dogs

Ayodhya bypass police station town inspector Mahesh Pilate said that the baby belonged to a family of labourers. “Before the incident, his mother placed him on the ground as she had some work nearby.A pack of dogs bit the child and dragged him away,” he said.

“The family members said there were bite marks all over the child’s body including head and stomach. They buried the body without informing the police,” he said. A probe is going on in the matter and further action will be taken based on the autopsy report, he said. Meanwhile, an official said that the district administration has provided a financial help of ₹50,000 to the boy’s family, and another ₹50,000 will be disbursed soon.

Also read- ‘Like horns from a donkey’s head': Shivraj Chouhan on losing CM post

Chief minister Mohan Yadav took cognisance of the matter and announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh to the next kin of the victim. He also asked officers on Saturday night “to end the dog menace to stop such heart wrenching incidents”. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Priyank Kanoongo also took cognisance of the matter.