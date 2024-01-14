close_game
close_game
News / India News / Police exhume body of infant killed in dog attack in Bhopal

Police exhume body of infant killed in dog attack in Bhopal

ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Jan 14, 2024 12:27 AM IST

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media platforms and was brought to the notice of the police and the administration

The body of a seven-month-old boy, who was allegedly mauled to death by stray dogs in Bhopal, was exhumed for post-mortem examination on Saturday, said police.

The family had buried the body without informing the police (Getty Images)
The family had buried the body without informing the police (Getty Images)

The boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Ayodhya Nagar area of Bhopal earlier this week, said police.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media platforms and was brought to the notice of the police and the administration, an official said, adding, following which the police exhumed the baby’s body, which his family had buried on the day of the incident, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Police will register the case after getting the autopsy report.

The family had buried the body without informing the police.

Also read: Wagh Bakri scion Parag Desai, 49, dies after attack by street dogs

Ayodhya bypass police station town inspector Mahesh Pilate said that the baby belonged to a family of labourers. “Before the incident, his mother placed him on the ground as she had some work nearby.A pack of dogs bit the child and dragged him away,” he said.

“The family members said there were bite marks all over the child’s body including head and stomach. They buried the body without informing the police,” he said. A probe is going on in the matter and further action will be taken based on the autopsy report, he said. Meanwhile, an official said that the district administration has provided a financial help of 50,000 to the boy’s family, and another 50,000 will be disbursed soon.

Also read- ‘Like horns from a donkey’s head': Shivraj Chouhan on losing CM post

Chief minister Mohan Yadav took cognisance of the matter and announced an ex gratia of 4 lakh to the next kin of the victim. He also asked officers on Saturday night “to end the dog menace to stop such heart wrenching incidents”. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Priyank Kanoongo also took cognisance of the matter.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On