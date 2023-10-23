News / India News / Wagh Bakri scion Parag Desai, 49, dies after attack by street dogs

Wagh Bakri scion Parag Desai, 49, dies after attack by street dogs

ByHT News Desk
Oct 23, 2023 11:05 AM IST

Desai reportedly suffered severe injuries trying to ward off street dogs that attacked him on October 15.

Businessman Parag Desai, a top executive at Wagh Bakri Tea Group, died Sunday days after he was attacked by stray dogs outside his residence. He was 49.

Parag Desai.
Desai suffered severe injuries trying to ward off street dogs that attacked him on October 15, reported Ahmedabad Mirror.

A security guard outside his residence alerted his family members about the incident after which he was rushed to Shelby Hospital.

After a day of observation at Shelby Hospital, Desai was transferred to Zydus Hospital for a surgical procedure.

However, he succumbed to brain haemorrhage during the course of treatment on Sunday.

Gujarat Congress chief and Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil condoled Desai's demise in a social media post.

“Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India,” he wrote.

Desai was the son of Rasesh Desai, Managing Director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. He is survived by his wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha.

According to Exchange4Media, Desai, with over 30 years of entrepreneurship experience, spearheaded International Business, Sales and Marketing of the Group. He actively participated in leading industry platforms like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and was a respected voice of the industry.

