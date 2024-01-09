‘Like horns from a donkey’s head': Shivraj Chouhan on losing CM post

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Chouhan on Tuesday said that the photos disappear from hoardings just like ‘horns from a donkey’s head' when a person is no longer holding a top post.



Addressing an event of spiritual movement Brahma Kumaris in Bhopal, Chouhan said,"Life is filled with joy when we set a goal to do work for others. I still don't have time. I am constantly busy. It is good that we are getting a chance to work away from politics. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(ANI file)

"There are leaders like Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) who live for the country. But there are many who see colours. If you are a Chief Minister, (such people say) 'bhaisahab your feet and hands are like a lotus'. But when one is no longer (on the chief minister's post), (his) photos disappear from hoardings like the horns from a donkey's head," PTI quoted the BJP veteran as saying.



Chouhan, 64, stepped down as the chief minister to make way for Mohan Yadav last month. The change of guard took place after the Bharatiya Janata Party recorded a landslide victory in the assembly elections held last year, winning 163 out of 230 seats. The Congress finished a distant second with a seat tally of 66.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

But this is not the first time when Chouhan has quipped about losing the CM post after helming the state on four occasions. Recently, the BJP leader had said that sometimes one has to go on ‘vanvas’ after coronation.



“Our govt will work, and the promises that are given to farmers will be fulfilled. Schemes like 'Ladli Behena Awas Yojana' will taken forward by the new govt. There will be some bigger objectives, 'Kai baar Raj Tilak hone ke baad vanvas ho jata hai' but it happens for the completion of some objectives”, he had told a gathering in his constituency Budhni.