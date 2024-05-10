Mutilated body of dog found at Greater Noida West high-rise, FIR filed

The mutilated body of a female community dog was found at a high-rise society in Greater Noida West on Thursday morning, and based on a complaint from a resident, police have registered a case at the Bisrakh police station against unidentified persons, senior officers said on Friday. An FIR has been registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, dog etc.) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified people, said a senior officer, who is part of investigation. (HT Archive)

According to police, the carcass was found at Ajnara Homes in Sector 16B, Greater Noida West. The complainant has alleged that the female dog, which recently gave birth to seven puppies, was thrown off the 15th floor of the high-rise. However, the apartment owners’ association (AOA) representatives have denied this and said the animal may have possibly slipped and fell to its death.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Keerti Verma, the complainant and a resident of the society, said on Thursday morning, they came to know from one of the community dog feeders that “a female dog living inside the society was thrown to her death from the 15th (approximately) floor near Tower O”.

“We rushed to the spot and were told by the maintenance staff that the body was moved to the garbage area of the society. It was highly mutilated and bloody. We suspect that some residents who often complain about street dogs may be behind this,” Verma said.

Chandan Sinha, president of Ajnara Homes AOA, said they are not yet sure if the dog was thrown or if it slipped and fell.

“Street dogs often go up till the 26th floor of the towers looking for food. Several residents have home delivery of milk and the dogs often tear open the milk packets kept outside,” he said.

“However, we cannot say anything for sure and are cooperating with police in their investigation,” Sinha said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, dog etc.) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified people, said a senior officer, who is part of investigation.

“We are scanning CCTV camera footage from the society to find out more about the canine death,” the officer said, adding that the carcass has been sent for an autopsy and the report is awaited.