 Video: Mob attacks couple who fed dogs after stray bites 6-yr-old in Noida society - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Video: Mob attacks couple who fed dogs after stray bites 6-yr-old in Noida society

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2024 09:06 PM IST

A huge crowd protested against those who feed stray dogs and attacked the couple — Shubham and Sankalita. They also assaulted police officials.

A mob in Noida's Pan Oasis residential society in sector 70 attacked a young couple, on May 2, who fed and took care of stray dogs in the area after one of the strays bit a 6-year-old girl.

A huge crowd protested against those who feed stray dogs and attacked the couple — Shubham and Sankalita. They also assaulted police officials. (Screengrab)
A huge crowd protested against those who feed stray dogs and attacked the couple — Shubham and Sankalita. They also assaulted police officials. (Screengrab)

As per reports, the girl was severely injured but her condition was stable later in the day.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A huge crowd protested against those who feed stray dogs and attacked the couple — Shubham and Sankalita. They also assaulted police officials.

As per News18, the couple said that the angry crowd pushed a constable on duty and even tried to turn off the security cameras at the scene.

Shubham said, “One of them tried to snatch my wife’s phone while she was recording the incident and ended up injuring her.”

He added that his friends, who came to support the couple, were pushed around. In the viral videos, the mob can be seen pulling their t-shirts.

In a video posted by People for Animals (PFA) India, the mob is seen attacking the couple and raising slogans.

While posting the video, PFA said, “A violent mob at Pan Oasis, Sector 70 Noida, defied the law as it attacked a young couple who feed & care for community dogs. Even Police were pushed around & assaulted. Immediate action is requested against the rioters.”

As per Economic Times, PFA added that the caregivers, who had sterilised and vaccinated the dogs were physically assaulted, verbally abused and received death threats.

In another video viral on X, the administrative staff is seen instructing the security guards — including tower guards, gate guards and basement and ground floor guards — not to let any stray dogs enter the society and to remove all dogs from the society's premises. The staff says that if a guard is seen sitting and a dog is found nearby, the guard will be laid off.

According to reports, an official complaint has been filed but an FIR is yet to be lodged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Noida / Video: Mob attacks couple who fed dogs after stray bites 6-yr-old in Noida society

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On