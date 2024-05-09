Video: Mob attacks couple who fed dogs after stray bites 6-yr-old in Noida society

A mob in Noida's Pan Oasis residential society in sector 70 attacked a young couple, on May 2, who fed and took care of stray dogs in the area after one of the strays bit a 6-year-old girl. A huge crowd protested against those who feed stray dogs and attacked the couple — Shubham and Sankalita. They also assaulted police officials. (Screengrab)

As per reports, the girl was severely injured but her condition was stable later in the day.

A huge crowd protested against those who feed stray dogs and attacked the couple — Shubham and Sankalita. They also assaulted police officials.

As per News18, the couple said that the angry crowd pushed a constable on duty and even tried to turn off the security cameras at the scene.

Shubham said, “One of them tried to snatch my wife’s phone while she was recording the incident and ended up injuring her.”

He added that his friends, who came to support the couple, were pushed around. In the viral videos, the mob can be seen pulling their t-shirts.

In a video posted by People for Animals (PFA) India, the mob is seen attacking the couple and raising slogans.

While posting the video, PFA said, “A violent mob at Pan Oasis, Sector 70 Noida, defied the law as it attacked a young couple who feed & care for community dogs. Even Police were pushed around & assaulted. Immediate action is requested against the rioters.”

As per Economic Times, PFA added that the caregivers, who had sterilised and vaccinated the dogs were physically assaulted, verbally abused and received death threats.

In another video viral on X, the administrative staff is seen instructing the security guards — including tower guards, gate guards and basement and ground floor guards — not to let any stray dogs enter the society and to remove all dogs from the society's premises. The staff says that if a guard is seen sitting and a dog is found nearby, the guard will be laid off.

According to reports, an official complaint has been filed but an FIR is yet to be lodged.