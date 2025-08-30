Social media buzzes with unverified claims of ambulances in Washington, DC

Unverified posts on X (formerly Twitter) have sparked a wave of speculation after several users claimed to have seen an unusual number of ambulances in Washington, DC, on Friday night. According to these accounts, emergency vehicles were seen "racing down the streets," leaving some residents and visitors confused and concerned. Local authorities have not reported any such incident, and there is no confirmation that the alleged sightings reflect an actual emergency. Social media users claimed to have seen an unusual number of ambulances in Washington, D.C., on Friday night.(UnSplash)

Some of the posts went further, speculating, without evidence, about possible links to President Donald Trump’s health. The White House has not issued any statement, and there is no indication that the reports are connected to the president.

One user wrote, “An ambulance was just spotted racing down the streets of DC sirens on followed by 10–20 motorcycle cops and a secret service vehicle close after.”

Another claimed, “I am right outside the White House right now and medical staff just walked in including an ambulance but they seem to be in no hurry. Is Trump ok?”

A third post alleged, “Outside of DC an ambulance flanked by 20 motorcycle cops and a secret service car was spotted by my niece as they passed at very high speed.”

All of these claims remain unverified. HT.com cannot independently confirm any of the reports.

Donald Trump's health

Speculation about Donald Trump's health began earlier this week after he was seen with what appeared to be a bruise on his hand. In several appearances, he was photographed with makeup covering the area.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, addressed the matter, stating that the bruising was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Barbabella added that Trump was otherwise in “excellent cognitive and physical health."

No public appearances this weekend

On Friday, social media users pointed out that Trump has not made any public appearances in recent days. According to Washington-based publication Roll Call, his schedule for August 30 and 31 lists no public events, which has only added fuel to the online speculation.

Still, while Trump has been absent from public events, he has remained active on his social media platform, Truth Social. Late on Friday, he reacted to the court order ruling his tariffs illegal.

"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong," Trump wrote.