JD Vance 'ready to serve' as President in case a 'terrible tragedy' takes place

US Vice President JD Vance is ready to take over as President of the United States in case a ‘terrible tragedy’ takes place. Speaking to UA Today on Thursday, the Vice President reiterated that while Donald Trump is in "great health", he is ready to step in. Vance's remark comes amid speculations regarding the US president's health. Recently, the president was seen with a bruise on his hand during his meeting with South Korean president Lee Jae Myung.(via REUTERS)

Vance ready to take over as President

JD Vance reiterated that the President was in great health and will be able to serve the remainder of his term.

“I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people,” the US VP told USA Today.

He added that if tragedy strikes, he has had the best "on-the-job training" and would be ready to step in as POTUS.

"And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days,” the 41-year-old said.

The White House, however, had earlier downplayed the bruise and said it was a result of "frequent, forceful handshakes and the use of aspirin". The bruise made it's first appearance in July, but was covered with foundation.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also issued a statement on Friday, which reiterated the handshake claim. “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day," said Leavitt.

As per White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella, Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which is a "benign and common condition, especially among individuals over the age of 70."

Trump's diagnosis with chronic venous insufficiency was made in July after photos and videos of the President went viral, which showed visible swelling on his lower legs.