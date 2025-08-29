JD Vance opens up on Ukraine's Zelensky-Donald Trump spat, Epstein Files in interview | 5 big takeaways

US Vice President JD Vance is not eyeing the 2028 Presidential at the moment and defended the Donald Trump administration’s early moves. US Vice President JD Vance, right, speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, as President Donald Trump listens, in the Oval Office at the White House.(AP file)

In an interview USA Today, JD Vance looked back at his Oval Office showdown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed Trump maintains an “enemies list”, and even wished happy holidays to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Here are five takeaways from JD Vance's interview: