JD Vance opens up on Ukraine's Zelensky-Donald Trump spat, Epstein Files in interview | 5 big takeaways
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 09:44 am IST
US Vice President JD Vance defended the Trump administration's early actions, reflected on his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky.
US Vice President JD Vance is not eyeing the 2028 Presidential at the moment and defended the Donald Trump administration’s early moves.
In an interview USA Today, JD Vance looked back at his Oval Office showdown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed Trump maintains an “enemies list”, and even wished happy holidays to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Here are five takeaways from JD Vance's interview:
- National Guard use: Vance said the Trump administration doesn't want to deploy national guardsmen on the streets indefinitely. “We don't want indefinitely to put national guardsmen on the streets of our cities. We just want to make those streets more safe,” Vance said, adding that the administration prefers cooperation with local leaders.
The use of the National Guard in Washington, DC and Los Angeles was criticised by some Democrats, calling Trump an authoritarian.
"We don't want people to stand up before a press conference and accuse the president of being a fascist, accuse the National Guard of being part of some dictatorial coup when in private they're actually thanking us for bringing law and order back to these communities," he added.
According to Vance, Trump “has the legal authority to deploy the National Guard to fight crime", in other cities but said that the administration wants to work with local leaders.
- Epstein Files: Responding to criticism over the Trump government's handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s case files, Vance denied allegations that guard deployments were meant as distractions. He insisted Trump has been more transparent on the issue than predecessors, despite pushback from even MAGA supporters. “You don't have to do one of these things or the other. So I don't think that it's a distraction, especially when I think the president has ordered the administration to be more transparent about this than any other issue,” Vance said.
Trump's refusal to release certain documents related to Epstein, a wealthy convicted sex offender who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, has generated intense criticism, including from Trump's MAGA base.
- No ‘enemies list’: Vance rejected claims that Trump is targeting political enemies, including Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and critics such as John Bolton. He claimed that decisions are being made based on “facts and the law,” not vendettas.
Vance took issue with those who say the president lacks the legal authority to remove members of the independent board. “Isn't it a little preposterous to say that the president of the United States – the elected president of the United States, working of course in concert with Congress − doesn't have the ability to make these determinations?” Vance said.
“I don't think that we allow bureaucrats to sit from on high and make decisions about monetary policy and interest rates without any input from the people that were elected to serve the American people,” he added.
- Trump clash with Zelensky: Vance admitted his heated Oval Office exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “not necessarily” how he wanted things to unfold, but said it clarified US-Ukraine disagreements for Americans. He maintained that Washington and Kyiv remain “aligned” on securing peace. Vanc had told Zelensky during the February spat that he was being “disrespectful” to Trump and should be thanking the US for helping his country defend itself against Russia. Vance's argument with Zelensky, that Trump got in on, ricocheted around the globe.
- Pop culture and politics: While Trump once criticised Taylor Swift, both he and Vance congratulated her on her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. Vance, calling himself a “romantic", offered warm wishes but jokingly warned the NFL against tilting games in the Chiefs’ favour. “I'm a romantic," Vance said. "When I see two people who are in love getting married, I just wish them the best, and I congratulate 'em, and I hope they have a very long and healthy and happy life together," he added.
