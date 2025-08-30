Where is Donald Trump? Concerns rise as POTUS remains 'missing' amid health speculation

People are set on locating Donald Trump after many claimed that the US President has gone “missing” from the public eye. The White House has not officially commented on the matter and Hindustan Times has no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the US President, despite the baseless rumors circulating online. While Donald Trump might not have had a public appearance, he was active on his social media platform Truth Social(REUTERS)

Several posts on X claimed that Trump had not been seen over the last day. His schedule for August 30 and 31 also do not list any public events, as per Roll Call, the Washington-based publication, which seem to have added fuel to the fire. All this comes amid an ongoing concern about Donald Trump's health, which has been mentioned on social media channels on multiple occasions, especially since the bruising on his hand became visible.

What are people saying about Donald Trump

Trump's apparent absence has sparked concern on X. One person said “Donald Trump has not been seen in over 24 hours and has no public appearances scheduled for the next two days. What is going on?” Another remarked “Trump has no public events scheduled all weekend. Don’t believe he was seen today either.”

Again, these are only speculations, and while Trump might not have had any public appearances, he has been quite active online, as his Truth Social posts will show.

Furthermore, Trump's likely lack of public events could be because the US is headed into the Labor Day weekend – with Labor Day slated to be celebrated on September 1.

What are Donald Trump's plans for Labor Day

Trump was initially supposed to be at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort for the final two weeks of August, but the President scrapped the plans and decided to stay on in the White House, The Washington Times reported. Hindustan Times has not been able to verify this information independently, though Trump's schedule does not list any travel plans in the next two days.

Donald Trump health scare

Worries about where the 79-year-old President might be have been compounded due to fears about his health. Trump has been spotted with a bruise in his hand, and in previous occasions, he's been seen with makeup on the hand to hide this bruise.

Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella, admitted to Trump having bruises, saying “This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.” Trump's physician said that the President was otherwise in ‘excellent cognitive and physical health’ and added that the bruises could also be from aspirin Trump takes to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also issued a statement to the Independent, clarifying the matter, saying “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance expressed willingness to take over as the president if some ‘terrible tragedy’ takes place, he told USA Today, in an interview, while asserting that Trump was in ‘great health’.