What happened to Trump's hand? Fresh bruise photos spark health concerns

President Donald Trump met South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung at the White House on August 25 and photos from the Oval Office showed the bruise on his hand clearly again. Trump has been spotted with unexplained bruises and marks several times since his return to office for the second term, and has sparked health concerns among many. President Donald Trump on August 25 met with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office of the White House.(AP)

A couple of days back the 79-year-old was spotted with heavy makeup on his hand, leaving many worried again.

New photos spark fresh fears about Trump's health

Photos from today have begun to circulate on social media, with many expressing concern.

“YIKES! Very visible bruising on Donald Trump’s hand today. What is going on with his health???…,” said one. Another remarked, “Something appears seriously wrong with Trump's health."

“Trump hand, Is he okay?,” asked another.

Notably, weeks before, Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella, admitted to Trump having bruises, saying “This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.” Trump's physician said that the President was otherwise in ‘excellent cognitive and physical health’ and added that the bruises could also be from aspirin Trump takes to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Meanwhile, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also issued a statement to the Independent on Friday, clarifying the matter, saying “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

Trump has not addressed the bruises himself. The president, however, recently joked that his odds of going to heaven were currently low but he was hoping the Ukraine peace deal would help him get there.

