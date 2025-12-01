Stockton shooting: Mayor issues chilling warning to shooter after mass casualty; 'will never see the light of day'

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi issued a chilling warning to the shooter or shooters, after the incident on November 29 in San Joaquin County. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 15 people sustained injuries in the mass shooting in Stockton, and four victims died. Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi issued a chilling warning to the person or persons behind the Stockton mass shooting.(Facebook/Mayor Christina Fugazi, AP)

The deceased were aged 8, 9, 14, and 21 years.

Mayor Fugazi had issued a statement to the community in the wake of the shooting, but followed it up with another, where she sent a message to the assailant. “The person or people responsible will lose their freedom for life. But they also handed out a life sentence to their own families and to the people who may have loved them. Because once they are arrested, they will NEVER see the light of day again!,” she noted.

Fugazi also called it a ‘Terrorist Act’. “And let us call this what it is. Gang violence exists in cities across the country, but this act was a pure act of terrorism. A complete, cowardly Terrorist Act!,” the mayor said.

She further added, “And let me be very clear to anyone who hides, shields, or harbors these terrorists. You are putting yourself at risk of having your door kicked in, your home raided, and being arrested for aiding and abetting. If you protect them, you become part of this. And you will face the consequences.”

The mayor also increased the total bounty to $25,000 for information on the shooter.

What San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said that early indications suggested it ‘may have been a targeted incident’ adding that investigators were probing all possibilities.

Unverified reports have claimed that the targets were gangsta rappers MBnel and Fly Boy Doughy, who had gone to attend the birthday of a six-year old. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Mayor Fugazi's message for the killer came ahead of the scheduled press briefing at 4:00 pm PST.