Baby Uiie killed: Alleged video shows LAPD cop's desperate attempt to save Big U's son

Rapper Baby Uiie or Jabari Henley was shot and killed on Saturday night, in Los Angeles, TMZ reported. An alleged video showing a cop trying to save Henley's life has surfaced online. Baby Uiie's father is Eugene ‘Big U’ Henley, the long-time leader of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips street gang. LAPD have reportedly not confirmed if Baby Uiie's shooting is gang-related. (Instagram/243room)

The page which shared the alleged video on X wrote, “Controversial Rollin 60s leader Big U’s son Baby Uiie has reportedly been shot and killed outside of a smoke shop in Los Angeles. RIP.” In the alleged video, a cop can be seen trying to save a man who's on the pavement. The police personnel appears to be administering CPR, while other law enforcement officials look on. The alleged video also appears to show the area blocked off by crime scene tape, with police cars and fire trucks waiting. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.

What to know about Baby Uiie's shooting

Cops responded to reports of a shooting around 11:11 pm, on Halloween, in the the 6900 block of South Figueroa Street and 69th Street, west of the Harbor (110) Freeway, as per a local media report. As per witnesses, Baby Uiie was approaching a vehicle, when someone inside shot him.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics reportedly declared him dead at the scene.

Reportedly, there are no suspects yet, and the LAPD couldn't confirm if the shooting is gang-related. Music mogul Luce Cannon told TMZ that he believed Jabari ‘Baby Uiie’ Henley knew the person who fired on him.

Big U was indicted this year by a federal grand jury on multiple charges including robbery, fraud, tax evasion, extortion, embezzling donations to his charity that gets public money, as well as running a racketeering conspiracy where he allegedly murdered an aspiring musician. He is currently housed in LA's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Reactions to Baby Uiie's death

Several people reacted to the news of Baby Uiie's death. One person on X wrote, “Praying hard for Baby Uiie friends and family.” Another added, “Long live baby uiie.”

Yet another person said, “Rest in peace to Baby Uiie. No-one deserves to die like this. Praying for his family and community caught in this cycle of violence.”