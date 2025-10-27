THF Bay Zoo shooting: Alleged video shows exact moment OTF affiliate rapper was fired on

Rapper THF Bay Zoo or Devonshe Collier reportedly succumbed to his injuries after he was fired upon in Little Village, Chicago, on Saturday. The drill rapper, affiliated with Lil Durk’s Only The Family (OTF) collective, was with two others in a parking lot when they came under fire, as per ABC7 Eyewitness News. HT.com could not independently verify the news of his death. THF Bay Zoo or Devonshe Collier was in a parking lot when he was fired upon.(X/@nojumper)

The 35-year-old was reportedly shot multiple times and was transported to Mt Sinai hospital in critical condition. The other two were reportedly taken to the same hospital but were in fair condition. An alleged video of the incident appears to show the exact moment when THF Bay Zoo was shot at.

The video ahead depicts violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video was shared online with the caption “Footage of Lil Durk Associate THF Bayzoo being killed has surfaced.” It was widely shared by other profiles on X as well. In the video, it was written that the incident took place on 31st and 1st St Louis. Police, meanwhile, told ABC7 that the shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

Also Read | R&B singer Sammie arrested in Atlanta for domestic violence and child cruelty? What we know

The alleged video shows two men running up to a group of three people standing near a car. One person appears to be a in a light colored hoodie and the other in a dark colored one. They both appear to fire on the group present there, before running away. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of this video.

The police, however, said that they were shot by an armed offender who approached in an unknown vehicle, which is different from what the alleged video shows. Cops don't yet have anyone in custody and the incident remains under investigation.

THF Bay Zoo video reactions

Several people reacted to the alleged video of Bay Zoo's shooting. “Yah they sprayed him,” a person wrote on X. Another added, “Damn they had it out for him. That looks personal.”

Yet another person said, “I thought Trump National guard was supposed to be keeping this from happening?”