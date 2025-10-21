Policeman looks ‘flabbergasted’ as Travis Scott performs on stage in Delhi; internet says ‘same unc, same’

American rapper Travis Scott performed for the first time in India over the weekend as part of his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour. The two-day concert took place in Delhi amidst high security at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. A video of a policeman looking ‘flabbergasted’ as Travis performed on stage was shared by a concert-goer. Travis Scott's performance left a policeman in Delhi standing with his mouth agape.

Policeman watches Travis Scott mouth agape

In a video posted by an Instagram user from the Travis concert, a police officer can be seen standing by the stage, his mouth agape. He keeps watching the rapper perform with the same expression on his face till the crowd and his colleague seem to interrupt his train of thought. The video ends with Travis jumping off a prop and heading to the front of the stage, while the policeman returns to his duty.

The internet had hilarious reactions to the video, specifically to the way the policeman watched Travis transfixed. One person commented, “He was feelin it.” Another wrote, “Unc will hit travis on Spotify now.” One wrote, “Unc found his utopia.” An Instagram-user even joked, “He’ll be like, ye kahan MAHABHARAT me duty mil gyi aaj (He’ll wonder why he was posted for duty in the middle of such chaos.)” Another joked, “same unc same.” One wrote, “The only valid response.”

Travis Scott’s India tour

Travis made his concert debut in India with performances on Saturday, October 18, and Sunday, October 19. He performed in Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and played chart-toppers like Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Butterfly Effect, and FE!N. Numerous concert-goers shared their experiences from the two days on social media. According to ANI, over 3,400 personnel, including 1,600 private security staff and between 1,200 and 1,800 officers from the Delhi Police, were deployed for the concert. His next concert in India is in Mumbai on November 19.