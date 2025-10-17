Travis Scott's upcoming Delhi concert to see 1800 police personnel, 1600 private security staff deployed for 2 days

Preparations are in full swing for rap artist Travis Scott's much-awaited debut concert in Delhi this weekend. On Friday, BookMyShow signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Tourism to foster ‘concert economy’ in the country. Thousands of police and private security personnel have been deployed for the two-day concert. Travis Scott will perform in India for the first time in Delhi in a two-day concert. (Getty Images via AFP)

Over 3400 police and private security personnel at Travis Scott concert

According to ANI, over 3,400 personnel, including 1,600 private security staff and between 1,200 and 1,800 officers from the Delhi Police, have been deployed to ensure operational excellence and a seamless experience for fans across both days of the concert.

The Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police have worked closely with the organisers to coordinate road closures, traffic diversions and parking facilities, ensuring smooth access and circulation for attendees before and after the shows.

Travis Scott's Delhi tour

Travis Scott's CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, October 18, and Sunday, October 19. For both days, tickets have been priced between ₹4,000 and ₹30,000. The concert begins on both days at 5 PM.

The ₹4000 and ₹8000 tickets for Sunday have been sold out at the time of writing. Gates for the venue open at 3 PM, with a DJ and supporting act preceding Travis' performance, scheduled for 8 PM.

Travis is also scheduled to perform in Mumbai on November 19 as part of the same tour at Mahalaxmi Race Course. Tickets for this concert range from ₹7,000 to ₹35,000. The age limit for both concerts in Delhi and Mumbai is 10 years.

In August, Travis was in the news after being denied entry to a private party in Ibiza for unclear reasons. Leonardo DiCaprio was momentarily held up for a surprise check by the Spanish police outside the same party.