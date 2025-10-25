Could Greg Bovino go to jail? Border Patrol chief summoned to court for throwing tear gas can in Chicago

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino has been asked to appear in court on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Sara Ellis. Bovino has been part of raids in Chicago and its suburbs. He was seen lobbing a tear gas can during a raid in Little Village and the judge's order came less than 24 hours after that. Greg Bovino has been part of raids in Chicago and its suburbs.(REUTERS)

Notably, Bovino's actions came in apparent defiance of the federal court judge's orders. The judge had prohibited federal agents from deploying tear gas and other weapons against journalists, protesters, and anyone who didn't pose an immediate threat to immigration enforcement agents.

As per the order, if agents determined crowds pose a threat, they must issue two warnings before they use tear gas and other types of chemical sprays. However, Ellis was told by plaintiffs that Bovino had violated her order by firing at least one tear gas canister at the crowd. Concerns were expressed to the judge that the federal government was ‘simply ignoring’ the order, as per PBS member, WTTW.

The court order, following Bovino's actions read: “The Court sets a status hearing for 10/28/2025 at 10:00 AM. The Court orders Defendants to produce Defendant Gregory Bovino, in person, for this hearing.”

Following the judge's summons, many called for Bovino to be locked up. “Put him in jail for violating the court order!! Chicago police should be able to arrest him! Greg Bovino Immediately Flouts Chicago Court Order, Lawyers Say,” one person on X wrote. Another added, “Throw him in jail.”

Will Greg Bovino go to jail?

Despite online clamor there is no assurance that Bovino will go to jail. The judge has simply asked Bovino to be present for the status hearing.

However, Bovino could be found to be in contempt of court stemming from disobedience to court orders. Federal courts can punish this under 18 U.S.C. § 401 and have the power to impose a fine or impose imprisonment, or both, depending on its discretion.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), meanwhile, said that agents acted ‘in full accordance with CBP policy’, in a statement to WGN News.

“A Border Patrol transport van carrying illegal aliens attempting to get to the safety of the perimeter was then attacked. Border Patrol agents were able to secure the van and get it into the perimeter. The mob of rioters grew more hostile and violent, advancing toward agents and began throwing rocks and other objects at agents, including one that struck Chief Greg Bovino in the head,” the agency spokesperson said.

They added, “Riot control measures were deployed, including by Chief Bovino, and arrests were made. Agents properly used their training. The use of chemical munitions was conducted in full accordance with CBP policy and was necessary to ensure the safety of both law enforcement and the public.”