R&B singer Sammie arrested in Atlanta for domestic violence and child cruelty? What we know

R&B singer Sammie Lee Bush Jr, who goes by the stage name Sammie, was reportedly arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, for domestic abuse and cruelty to children. Arrest records from the Henry County Police Department in Georgia showed that the singer was reportedly booked on October 19 at 11:55 p.m. R&B singer Sammie Lee Bush Jr. (Instagram/@sammiealways)

The charges displayed in the alleged arrest records showed that Sammie Lee Bush has been slapped with two counts: battery or domestic violence and cruelty to children by making them witness an act of violence. A bond of $1,050 was placed on the 38-year-old singer.

Some reports on social media are claiming that Sammie assaulted the mother of his child and made the child watch the incident. Sammie Lee Bush Jr has a daughter, Journee Leigh Bush, with partner Teanna Reid. But, as of now, the circumstances of the arrest remain unconfirmed.

Here's the alleged arrest record of Sammie Lee Bush Jr:

Originally from Boynton Beach in Florida, Sammie rose to fame with in 1999 after appearing on Showtime at the Apollo. His hit single, 'I Like It' (1999), which released the same year and became an instant hit, reaching the top 40 on Billboard charts. His next album, 'From the Bottom to the Top,' released in 2000, was also a big hit.

Sammie Family: All on his partner and children

Sammie Lee Bush reportedly has two children, and one of them, their daughter, is with his longtime partner, Teanna Reid. According to Instagram posts, the name of their daughter is Journee Leigh Bush.

Here's a post the singer made on Journee Leigh Bush's 1st birthday.

When Sammie's Mother Went To Jail For Murder

Sammie's mother, Angila Baxter, spent some time behind bars in 2023 for allegedly shooting a 27-year-old woman,. She allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier on January 12, 2023 while Collier was driving home from a grocery trip.

Investigators say that during questioning, Baxter confessed to firing at multiple vehicles that day, claiming she did so because she thought the cars were pursuing her.

"In consideration of the recent news, I would first like to express my most sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Collier," Sammie said, reacting to the arrest. "At this time, I respectfully request privacy for not only my family but the family of Mrs. Collier."

"I understand the severity of the allegations, but I do not have any additional information," he added.