Who was THF Bay Zoo? OTF affiliate rapper reportedly killed in Chicago's Little Village shooting

Rapper THF Bay Zoo, whose real name is Devonshe Collier, was reportedly among the three people shot at in Chicago's Little Village on Saturday. The shooting took place in a parking lot around 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of South St. Louis Avenue, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported police say. THF Bay Zoo was reportedly shot along with two others, on Saturday.(X/@FlakkoPoetik)

Bay Zoo, 35, along with two others, aged 39 and 42, were reportedly in a parking lot when an armed offender approached them in an unknown vehicle and opened fire. As per ABC7, the 35-year-old – that is Bay Zoo, was shot multiple times and taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Reports suggest that he has now succumbed to his injuries. A local Chicago hip-hop news outlet, WTW, said that sources close to the family had shared the news of his passing.

Fellow rapper Doodie Lo, also expressed his condolences. “MY BFF MY BRUDDA MY DAWG TAUGHT ME ALOT THIS ONE HURT WOP MAN EVERYBODY KNOW OUR RELATIONSHIP,” he wrote on Instagram. “I GOT YO KIDS FOR LIFE WHEN I GOT SHOT YOU JUMPED ON THE ROAD NO QUESTIONS,” he added.

HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Apart from Bay Zoo, the other two were in fair condition, ABC7 reported. No arrests have been made in the case the and Chicago police are investigating the incident. Video of the shooting incident was also widely circulated on social media. The clip is not being attached due to the graphic nature of the incident.

Who was THF Bay Zoo?

THF Bay Zoo has been a long standing fixture in the Chicago drill scene. He's known for his gritty lyrics and has songs like Beat Dat Body. He's a well-known affiliate of Lil Durk’s Only The Family (OTF) collective, which also includes Doodie Lo.

Bay Zoo is also known for his association with THF (Tay Town Hustlers Family) set. He has collaborated with OTF artists and has appeared in many viral street anthems.

Several fans reacted to the reports of his passing. “DAMN RIP BAY ZOO,” one person wrote on X. “They really got Bay Zoo???,” asked another. Yet another person commented, “Damn bay zoo.”