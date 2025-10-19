Playboi Carti assault charges: What happened; will rapper face jail? All details here

Playboi Carti could be in trouble with the law. The Rather Lie rapper was reportedly charged with misdemeanor assault when he was in Utah, earlier this month, as per TMZ. Playboi Carti was reportedly in Utah for the Antagonist Tour, when the alleged assault took place. (X/@Kurrco)

Carti was there for the Antagonist Tour when the alleged assault took place. Here's what happened.

Playboi Carti assault details

Cops told TMZ that the 30-year-old rapper allegedly assaulted both his limousine driver and his girlfriend. The driver, Carl Reynolds, told authorities that Carti assaulted them when he was driver the rapper and his entourage, on October 2, from the Waldorf Astoria in Park City to their rehearsal spot.

As per the driver things came to a head when Carti and his girlfriend got into a heated argument in the back seat, apparently over sex, as per TMZ. The driver further alleged that Carti had threatened to beat up both his girlfriend and him, after Carl had intervened.

The publication reported that Carl alleged Carti punched his girlfriend in the chest, which prompted the driver to pull over. Reportedly, he also asked Carti's head of security at the time to remove the rapper from the vehicle and ride in the one with him, instead. The driver claimed that this is when Carti took a swing at him, out of the blue, while the rapper's girlfriend was exiting the vehicle.

He was reportedly left with a bruised and swollen jaw and the rapper's security had to break up the fight. Carl was reportedly working for ALC A Limousine Connection when the incident went down, and alleged that another driver from the company had been witness to the assault.

Wasatch County police reportedly were called to the scene and took photos of Carl's injuries. They confirmed to the publication that the case is being investigated. The driver is preparing to lawyer up, TMZ also reported, but he expressed that the main wish is for Carti not to hurt anyone else, including his girlfriend.

Could Playboi Carti get jail?

Given that Carti faces misdemeanor assault charges, the rapper could get jail if convicted. Utah law states that there are three types of misdemeanors – class A, B, and C, all of which carry different punishments.

Class A misdemeanors can see the perpetrator get up to 364 days and a fine of up to $2,500 or both, while a Class B misdemeanor will bring a jail term of up to six months, or a fine of up to $1000 or compensatory service. Class C misdemeanors bring up to 90 days in jail, or up to a $750 fine, or compensatory service.

Compensatory service is unpaid work in lieu of paying a fine. Each hour of work is worth $10 as per Utah law. These services can be performed for a state or local government agency, a nonprofit organization, or any other entity or organization with prior approval from the court. However, given Playboi Carti has a reported estimated net worth between $10 million and $15 million, the fines should not be a problem.

Notably, the case is being investigated and there is no guarantee that Carti will face any jail time. It depends on how the investigation and the subsequent court case, if any, goes.