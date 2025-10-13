Celeste Rivas case: Rapper Meek Mill's shocking comment about D4vd amid murder probe sparks backlash

The investigation into Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death is ongoing after her body was found in a car registered to singer D4vd. She'd disappeared in 2024 and her body was found on September 8, a day after her 15th birthday. As per reports, it was in a state of decomposition. Meek Mill implied he wanted the kind of publicity D4vd was getting, in a now-deleted Instagram story. (X/@FearedBuck, X/@0HOUR1__)

While authorities are yet to determine cause of death and name a suspect, if it is a homicide, D4vd has been linked heavily by many following the case. Several conspiracy theories have tried to draw connections between Rivas and D4vd, though cops have officially stated that he's not being considered as a suspect. Amid this interest in the 20-year-old singer, rapper Meek Mill had shared a post on Instagram.

Mill asked on a now-deleted Instagram story who to call in order to get the same level of publicity that D4vd or David Anthony Burke is getting. Mill, 38, was born Robert Rihmeek Williams and is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Screenshots of the same were shared on X.

What did Meek Mill say?

Meek Mill shared an article about D4vd transferring the deeds from his Texas home to his mother's name and wrote about wanting similar volume in coverage.

“I need his promo for my album rollout. Who do I call?,” he wrote, as per Complex. The article posted by Mill noted the legal documents which revealed that D4vd had transferred the deeds in September. One of the changes took place on September 18, which is when cops had been called to the singer's Texas home due to swatting – where someone falsely reported a dead female there after a shooting. The deed for the other residence was transferred on September 22.

His remarks about D4vd sparked backlash online. One person on X wrote, "meek mill eyes ain’t never lied. he ain’t all the way there." Another added, "Meek Mill and Fivio Foreign share the same brain. And you can always tell when one of them doesn’t have access to the shared brain that day."

Mill's comments come even as D4vd has shelved the release of the expanded edition of Withered, which was supposed to come out on September 19. Further, he scrapped his tour and towards the start of the case, his team had communicated that D4vd was cooperating.

Meanwhile, the LAPD in a statement shared with Complex said, “The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez's death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body.”