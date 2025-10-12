Various unanswered questions remain after Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl, was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to singer D4vd. Those following the case have been wondering if D4vd has shared an update amid the investigation, and where he is at present. Celeste Rivas case update: Where is D4vd and has he issued a statement? (d4vddd/Instagram)

The teenager’s body was found on September 8 in the trunk of a Tesla sedan in a Hollywood Hills impound lot. The car is registered to D4vd, 20, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, according to the New York Post.

Where is D4vd and has he shared a statement?

D4vd has not shared any statement yet. His last Instagram post is dated September 8, in which he promoted ‘Withered Deluxe: Marcescence,’ the deluxe edition of his album Withered.

It is also unclear where exactly D4vd is now, but according to reports, the Queens-born and LA-based musician recently transferred the deed to two Texas homes to his mother. He owns the pair of Houston-area residences under a trust. The 20-year-old transferred the deed to his mom on September 18 and September 22, as reported by TMZ. One of these homes was recently a victim of a swatting incident.

A spokesperson for the singer previously told NBC 4 that he has been “cooperating with authorities.” D4vd was in the midst of a world tour at the time Hernandez’s body was found, but he cancelled the rest of his shows in the wake of the investigation. The alt R&B star was scheduled to go to Europe in early October, but many of those dates have been canceled on Ticketmaster.

After the discovery of the body, a shocking unreleased song titled ‘Celeste’ spread on social media. “Oh, Celeste, the girl with my name tattooed on her chest, smell her on my clothes like cigarettes,” D4vd sings in the track.

Meanwhile, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing and Wasserman, which represented D4vd, went on to put all promotional activities on hold. No charges have been filed in Hernandez’s case yet.

Hernandez was found wearing a tube top with black leggings and a yellow bracelet with similar metal stud earrings. She reportedly had a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…,” which is similar to one D4vd has, TMZ reported. However, some other celebrities also have the same ink, including Rihanna and Lindsay Lohan.

According to missing persons posters, Hernandez went missing when she was 13 years old. Her body was found a day after her 15th birthday. Her mother told TMZ that as soon as news broke of the body in the trunk, she suspected it was her daughter.

A GoFundMe for Hernandez has been set up by her family. "Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss. They are seeking help to lay her body to rest. Any funds you are able to donate are greatly appreciated," it adds.