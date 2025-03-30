Putin escapes assassination bid? Buzz over Limousine explosion in Moscow

A £275,000 Aurus Senat limousine, believed to be from Russian President Vladimir Putin's official car fleet, reportedly exploded and caught fire on a street in Moscow near the country's top intelligence agency FSB's headquarters. A huge volume of smoke was seen flowing out of the vehicle, in which the front portion is also believed to have been damaged in the incident.(HT File)

The incident is said to have taken place on March 29 on a street north of Moscow’s FSB headquarters, located near the Lubyanka, according to EuroWeekly.

A purported video of the alleged explosion has gone viral on social media, leading to speculation of an assassination attempt on the Russian leader amid talks backed by the United States to end Moscow's war in Ukraine.

In the viral video, workers from nearby establishments could be seen helping to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have started from the car's engine bay area and spread to its interiors.

Thick smoke was seen flowing out of the vehicle, whose front portion is also believed to have been damaged in the incident.

It was not immediately clear who was present in the car during the incident, as no injuries were reported, according to The Sun.

It is suspected that the fire started in the car’s engine and quickly engulfed the entire vehicle, EuroWeekly reported.

Ukraine war

Ukrainian government and military analysts speaking to AP expected Russia to launch a fresh offensive across the 1,000-kilometer front line to strengthen its negotiating position ahead of potential talks with Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is getting ready for new offensives in the northeastern regions.

“They’re dragging out the talks and trying to get the U.S. stuck in endless and pointless discussions about fake ‘conditions’ just to buy time and then try to grab more land,” Zelenskyy said Thursday in a visit to Paris.

The two sides have stepped up their aerial attacks even as US President Donald Trump pushes them to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of intense fighting.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of breaching commitments to not strike energy facilities.

Zelensky also rejected Putin's idea of a “transitional administration”, backed by the United Nations, in Ukraine and said it was Putin's latest ploy to delay a peace deal.