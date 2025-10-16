Does Tyler Robinson's father own construction company that paved over Charlie Kirk assassination spot? Here's the truth

A new conspiracy about Tyler Robinson's family has emerged in the wake of his arrest over Charlie Kirk's killing. The 22-year-old Utah native was charged with the murder of the Turning Point USA founder, who was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Matt Robinson turned in his son, Tyler, to the authorities after the shooting of Charlie Kirk.(X/@stillgray, X/@America_First0)

Now, buzz on social media claims that the construction company owned by Robinson's father was contracted to pave over the part where Kirk was shot, and that work began right after his assassination.

“Tyler Robinson's Dad Owns the Construction Company That Paved Over Charlie Kirk's Blood? RT If You Demand Answers!,” a person wrote on X. “They ripped up the bloody grass where he was shot & slapped down a concrete pad—PLUS re-mudded the tunnel roof behind it. No-one knows who they are,” the profile added.

“UVU employed Precision Granite & Marble LLC for post-Charlie Kirk assassination site work at the Orem campus courtyard—replacing grass with concrete/bricks and rebuilding walkways starting Sept 11, 2025. Key detail: Firm owned by Matt Robinson, father of suspect Tyler Robinson. Company has since closed. UVU/DFCM framed as safety & memorial prep; critics question timing amid sealed warrants. Timeline & sources: UVU Facilities reports, DFCM bids, X discussions. Thoughts?,” another profile added.

However, these claims – which were made by unverified profiles in the first place – do not appear to be true. There is no concrete evidence that Precision Granite & Marble LLC was contracted for the UVU work. The company, as per LinkedIn, is owned by one Matt Robinson, which is the same name as Tyler's father.

Grok, fact checking the rumor, said “Yes, Matt Robinson owns Precision Granite & Marble LLC, and he is the father of suspect Tyler Robinson. However, no credible evidence or official reports link this company to the rapid paving or site alterations at UVU after Charlie Kirk's assassination. The university confirmed crews replaced the grass area for reopening, but the contractor remains undisclosed amid ongoing investigations. Speculation alone doesn't confirm a cover-up.”

Who is Matt Robinson?

Robinson runs a construction company and has been married to Tyler's mother Amber Denise Robinson, for 25 years, as per The Daily Mail. Tyler grew up in Washington, a city in Utah, at his parents' home.

His father reportedly had a major part to play in turning him in and identifying him as the suspect in the shooting. Trump, when he announced Robinson as the killer, had said that the suspect's father relayed the information to authorities through ‘a minister who was involved with law enforcement’. Robinson's grandmother told The Daily Mail that most of their family were Republicans.