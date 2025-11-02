Who is Baby Uiie? Rollin’ 60s leader Big U's son reportedly shot at South Figueroa Street in Los Angeles

A shooting took place in South Los Angeles' Vermont-Slauson neighborhood on Saturday, leaving one person dead. The incident occurred in the 6900 block of South Figueroa Street and 69th Street, west of the Harbor (110) Freeway, MyNewsLA reported, citing a LAPD spokesperson. Baby Uiie was reportedly shot and killed on Halloween night. (X/@nojumper)

Several reports alleged that the person shot and killed was rapper Baby Uiie. Outlets like channelblk.tv and rosecransmedia which report on LA's hip-hop scene said that Big Uiie had been gunned down on Halloween night. As per rosecransmedia, Big Uiie was shot around 11pm after leaving a smoke shop at the 69th block of Figueroa. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

LAPD confirmed to MyNewsLA that they'd responded to a shooting at a smoke shop in the area at 11:11 pm.

While rosecransmedia reported based on sourced information that some men in Texas Ranger hats were pulled over as suspects, LAPD officials told MyNewsLA that there was no suspect description in the shooting they responded to. As per the local Los Angeles news site, witnesses told they saw the victim approach a vehicle, when someone inside the car shot him. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics reportedly declared him dead at the scene.

Several social media profiles also expressed shock at Baby Uiie's reported demise. “Rollin 60s leader Big U’s son Baby Uiie has reportedly been shot and killed outside of a smoke shop in Los Angeles. RIP,” one X user wrote.

Another added, “Damn RIP Baby Uiie.” Yet another added, “cuh they kilt baby uiie.”

Who is Baby Uiie and who is his father Big U?

Baby Uiie or Jabari Henley is a rapper and the son of Eugene Henley, Jr. or ‘Big U’. He was 34. Baby Uiie is known for featuring on the song Hood by HoodRich Pablo Juan and Kenny Beats.

Jabari has two brothers, Michael, and younger brother Daiyan, the LA Chargers linebacker. He also has a sister Cherysh. His parents are Stacey and Eugene Henley. Several people also expressed condolences on Daiyan's social media posts.

Eugene ‘Big U’ was indicted this year by a federal grand jury on multiple charges including robbery, fraud, tax evasion, extortion, embezzling donations to his charity that gets public money, as well as running a racketeering conspiracy where he allegedly murdered an aspiring musician.

Big U faced multiple charges including the RICO act. The Department of Justice said he's been a long-time leader of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips street gang. Henley is the CEO of ‘Big U enterprise’, which the DOJ alleged was a mafia-like organization. It reportedly made use of Henley's stature and association with the Rollin' 60s and other street gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals in LA. Henley rose to prominence in the street gang during the 1980s, as per the DOJ. The Big U Enterprise, under Henley, expanded its power through violence, fear, and intimidation, and also by making use of Henley's reputation and status as an ‘OG’ or original gangster, the DOJ said.

Meanwhile, rosecransmedia reported that Big U and his son, Baby Uiie ‘are very well respected’ in their community.