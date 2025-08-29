LAPD bodycam footage shows Sikh man ‘charging at officers’ with machete before being shot

A sikh man was gunned down by police near Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. in July. The Los Angeles Police Department has released a video of the incident and said that the man was identified as Gurpreet Singh. The police added that the 36-year-old had aggressively charged at officers with a machete (sharp-bladed long knife) in his hand, as per the LAPD. The police added that the 36-year-old had aggressively charged at officers with a machete (sharp bladed long knife) in his hand, as per the LAPD.(YouTube/LAPD)

Gurpreet Singh charged at officers with his machete

The LAPD recently uploaded video footage of the incident on YouTube. In the video, Gurpreet Singh is seen waving a machete while running towards cars in the middle of the street. He even appears to cut his tongue with the heavy knife at one point.

“Officers gave multiple commands for Singh to drop the weapon; however, he failed to comply,” read the LAPD update on YouTube.

“Singh then returned to his vehicle, retrieved a water bottle, and threw it at the officers,” it added. The sikh man gradually fled southbound on Figueroa Street in his vehicle. Following a chase, Singh exited his car and charged at officers with the machete in his hand, which resulted in an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) in Central Division, the LAPD updated.

The Force Investigation Division of the LAPD is currently looking into the OIS case.

What actually happened that day?

As per the update by the LAPD, on July 13 at 9:10 AM, Central Patrol Division officers initially received a call about an ADW (Assault with a Dangerous Weapon) suspect in South Figueroa Street and West Olympic Boulevard. They were told that a male suspect exited his vehicle in the intersection and waved a sword at pedestrians.

Officers rushed to the scene to find Gurpreet Singh with his machete in his hand. While no community members were injured, the LAPD recovered the machete, which is two feet in length.

