Kroger, Walton shooting: Scanner reports police-involved incident in Kentucky

A shooting incident has been reported at Walton, Kentucky, Broadcastify, the scanner network, picked up. It took place near the Kroger there. Two officers were injured, NBC's WLWT 5 stated, citing sources. Hindustan Times has not been able to verify this information independently. One eyewitness shared the video from the scene and said “Active shooter in Walton while we were at Kroger." Image for representation.(Pixabay)

The incident unfurled at the Towne Creek Crossing Apartments, which is behind a Kroger. Cops were called in around 10 pm. Sources further told the publication that the cops who had been shot were flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their condition remains unknown for now.

Heavy police presence after officers shot

Visuals showed massive police presence at the scene.

One eyewitness shared the video from the scene and said “Active shooter in Walton while we were at Kroger. Every police officer from any county you can think of is here, FBI, choppers, rifles, pulled out, AR‘s, they are coming in nonstop. I would say close to 100 if not more police officers. Do not come to Walton right now. They have not detained him. They came over and told us to quickly get out of the parking lot.”

Another video was shared and the person wrote “It’s so so scary! All the cops are from here…in Walton. There are drones, choppers, K9 and an officer being shot.”

A reporter for WKRC Local 12 also shared visuals, saying “This is the largest number of police I’ve ever seen.”

Hindustan Times could not confirm the veracity of the videos shared and there has been no official statement about injuries to law enforcement personnel.

Prayers start to pour in

While the situation is ongoing prayers have begun to pour in amid news of the law enforcement officials being shot at. “Please pray for our officers tonight,” said one person on Facebook.

Another said ‘please pray’ for the officers who have been shot in Walton. “Praying for them and their families. Praying for the people in Walton to stay alert,” a person replied, while another said ‘snipers’ were setting up there. Hindustan Times could not verify if snipers are in action.