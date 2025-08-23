Lil Nas X to stay in county jail until Monday following arrest after bizarre LA incident

Popular American rapper Lil Nas X will remain behind bars through the weekend and won’t see a judge until Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has confirmed. As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, is currently lodged at Valley Jail in Van Nuys under “charge 69 (a) PC,” a penal code for resisting or obstructing an officer. “The arrestee (Hill) cannot be cited out. It is mandatory that he appear before a judge before he is released,” the Los Angeles Police Department(LAPD) was quoted as saying. Lil Nas X was arrested by the LAPD on Thursday

The 25-year-old was taken into custody early Thursday morning after officers responded to calls about a man walking nearly naked on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, in LA. Several witnesses had contacted police after spotting Lil Nas X wandering the streets in only underwear and white cowboy boots.

According to the LAPD, when officers arrived on the scene, the Industry Baby singer “charged at officers and was taken into custody.” He was transported to a local hospital for what authorities described as a possible overdose before being booked on a misdemeanor charge of battery on a police officer. TMZ first reported footage of the incident, showing the Grammy winner roaming the street in a seemingly delirious state.

The arrest is the latest health scare for the rapper, who has faced medical setbacks in recent months. In April, he shared a video from a hospital bed revealing that the right side of his face had become temporarily paralyzed. Weeks later, he pulled out of West Hollywood’s Outloud pride music festival, with organizers citing an “ongoing medical issue.”

Just months earlier, he had dropped his Days Before Dreamboy EP, but since then his career has been overshadowed by mounting personal setbacks. Now, with the jarring image of him roaming half-naked through Los Angeles streets and facing charges of assaulting police, questions about his well-being are only growing louder.