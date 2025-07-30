Shane Tamura's family: NYC shooter lived with parents in Las Vegas, father was LAPD officer

Shane Tamura, the 27-year-old gunman who fatally shot four people at a Manhattan skyscraper on Monday, is the son of a former Los Angeles Police Department officer, according to the Daily Mail. Shane Tamura reportedly battled mental health issues and lived with his parents.(X/@RightGlockMom)

His father, Terence Tamura, served with the LAPD from at least 2011 to 2018, with public records showing a reported salary of $101,403 in 2011. He later retired and relocated to Las Vegas, where the family lived in a gated community near Desert Shores.

Terence Tamura was reportedly booked by the LAPD’s Internal Affairs Division in 2008 for an unspecified alleged offense and was assigned a $5,000 bond. Despite public records confirming his employment, the LAPD has not officially confirmed his position.

"The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of the online rumors and media inquiries suggesting a possible connection between the individual involved in the recent New York shooting and our department,” the department told The Independent.

“We take these matters seriously and are actively investigating the information. At this time, we are working to confirm details and gather the facts."

Also Read: Shane Tamura's old football video goes viral after tragic Midtown Manhattan shooting

Shooter had security and private investigator licenses

Shane Tamura held a security guard license in both California and Nevada, according to the Daily Mail. He most recently worked in the surveillance department at Horseshoe Las Vegas, a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

In a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a spokesperson for the property confirmed Tamura’s employment.

“We can confirm that Shane Devon Tamura was a surveillance department employee at Horseshoe Las Vegas,” a Horseshoe spokesperson told the outlet. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this tragic event. We are cooperating with law enforcement and will not be commenting further.”

Tamura also held a private investigator license in Nevada, issued on December 26, 2019. It expired on December 28, 2024.