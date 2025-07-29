Shane Tamura's old football video goes viral after tragic Midtown Manhattan shooting

Following the tragic Midtown Manhattan shooting at the NFL headquarters in New York City, a 2015 football video starring shooting suspect Shane Tamura has gone viral on social media. Shane Tamura, who played running back for Granada Hills Charter in California in 2015, was interviewed after the team defeated Kennedy High 35–31.

The suspect, a 27-year-old former exceptional football player in high school, took his own life after killing four persons inside 345 Park Avenue.

Now, a resurfaced video of then high school student Tamura's motivational speech has gone viral on social media.

“Our coach basically asked me, he was like, Shane, he just threw the pass to me,” Tamura stated in the video. “One thing led to another, and I scored. We were down 10–0… The coach kept telling us, Don't put your heads down... We decided to keep playing, keep flying through it... and then a good result is going to come.”

Shane Tamura and NYC shooting: What we know

Originally hailing from Hawaii, Shane Tamura was working as a security guard at a Las Vegas casino. According to a now-viral ID card, he possesses a five-year concealed handgun permit that was issued in June 2022. He also had a license as a private investigator, although it was no longer valid.

A car registered in Nevada that was connected to him was discovered parked close by. Officers found a backpack, prescribed drugs, boxes of ammo, magazines, a loaded revolver, and a rifle case from the vehicle.

In the days preceding the attack, Tamura drove across the nation, according to investigators. Before the tragic incident, his car was seen in Columbia, New Jersey, Colorado.

Tamura stormed the 44-story Park Avenue skyscraper on Monday at 6:28 pm with an AR-15-style weapon and donning body armor.

He started firing in the lobby of the building, killing a security guard behind a desk, an NYPD officer, and a woman hiding behind a pillar.

Tamura had no past criminal background, according to police. His motive still remains unknown.