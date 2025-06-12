‘Embarrassing moment’: Trump and Melania booed at Kennedy Center| Video

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were booed as they attended the opening performance of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday night. Video footage from the event shows the couple entering the venue and waving to the audience, who respond with a chorus of boos as they make their way to their seats. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to attend the opening night of "Les Miserables" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on June 11, 2025. (AFP)

The video soon went viral on social media, sparking reactions.

One person commented on X: “It's hard for maga brains to understand this but..... A lot of people hate trump.”

Another wrote, “Trump just got BOOED after arriving at the Kennedy Center for a performance of Les Misérables. There were some cheers, which is expected because he and his buddies have taken over the Kennedy Center and installed their own.”

A third person wrote, “I guess Trump didn't realize that any place where art and culture is highlighted wouldn't have a Maga audience.

Also in attendance were Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance. The Vances were reportedly booed earlier this year during a separate appearance at the Kennedy Center to watch the National Symphony Orchestra.

Cast Members Protest Trump’s Attendance

CNN reported last month that several cast members of Les Misérables chose not to perform on the night of Trump’s visit. According to sources, the cast was informed they could opt out.

Both ensemble members and lead actors declined to perform as a form of protest after Trump appointed himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center. The administration also replaced much of the existing board with conservative allies and named Richard Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence under Trump, as the Kennedy Center’s president and interim director.

In response to the cast’s protest, Grenell issued a statement, saying, "The Kennedy Center will no longer fund intolerance. Any performer who isn’t professional enough to perform for patrons of all backgrounds, regardless of political affiliation, won’t be welcomed.”

“In fact, we think it would be important to out those vapid and intolerant artists to ensure producers know who they shouldn’t hire – and that the public knows which shows have political litmus tests to sit in the audience," he continued. “The Kennedy Center wants to be a place where people of all political stripes sit next to each other and never ask who someone voted for but instead enjoys a performance together.”