Fashion critic who mocked JD Vance's style faces deportation calls in US: 'Stick to critiquing suits'

Fashion critic and writer Derek Guy, popular on X as the Menswear Guy, who gives fashion advice and critiques outfits of the rich and famous, is facing backlash after he revealed that he came to the US illegally as a kid with his family, who fled Vietnam after the Tet Offensive. Derek Guy has often targeted prominent conservatives, including Vice President JD Vance, for their style choices.(X/@dieworkwear)

Amid protests in Los Angeles against anti-immigration raid arrests, Guy shared his story, claiming that he wanted to show that not all those who come to the US illegally are criminals or gang members.

"I came here without legal documentation, I eventually fell into the category of being an undocumented immigrant. Yet, I've been in the United States since I was a baby. My identity and roots are very much based in this country, no different from anyone else. Ultimately, I hope my sharing this story helps push back against the idea that all undocumented immigrants are MS-13 members," he wrote in a now-viral post.

JD Vance reacts to deportation calls

However, the admission stirred controversy, especially among MAGA supporters who called on Republican leaders to deport the fashion writer. Guy has often targeted prominent conservatives, including Vice President JD Vance, for their style choices. He once accused Vance of mimicking Trump’s fashion sense despite criticising him before he joined politics.

One post mockingly urged Vance to do the “funniest thing ever” by deporting Guy. The Vice President replied with a nodding GIF, seemingly endorsing the idea.

Critic faces heat online

Guy's comments also drew criticism from both sides. While some conservatives slammed him for political bias in his critiques, others accused him of virtue signalling and called out his post encouraging non-violent protest.

“Extremely rich that Guy explicitly argues in favour of illegal immigration because he did it, and ‘they aren’t all terrorists’,” one user commented.

Another mocked his frequent habit of blocking users online: “Menswear guy Derek Guy liberally deports people from his account. He is now getting a taste of his own medicine!”

“All Derek Guy had to do was stick to critiquing suits and writing prissy style guides for urban hipsters but no, he had to make it about his politics and now look what’s happened, he’s getting deported,” said another.