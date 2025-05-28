Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
‘Barron did not apply to Harvard’: Melania Trump breaks silence on ‘completely false’ assertions

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 28, 2025 03:00 AM IST

Melania Trump denied rumours that her son Barron applied to Harvard and was rejected.

First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday dismissed growing online speculation that her son Barron had applied to Harvard University and was rejected.

First Lady Melania Trump refuted claims on social media that her son Barron applied to Harvard and was rejected.(REUTERS)
First Lady Melania Trump refuted claims on social media that her son Barron applied to Harvard and was rejected.(REUTERS)

The rumour had gained traction on social media, fueled in part by ongoing tensions between President Trump and the Ivy League school.

“Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false,” said Nicholas Clemens, the first lady’s communications director.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
