Trump behind Harvard 'as it rejected Barron but accepted Malia Obama', claim netizens

President Donald Trump is engaged in a legal dispute with Harvard University, following his administration's attempt to bar the institution from enrolling international students. This move was swiftly overturned by a federal judge, hours after Harvard filed a lawsuit. Trump has since escalated his attacks, threatening to revoke the university’s tax-exempt status and cut off $3 billion in federal grant funding over its handling of recent anti-Israel protests. Barron Trump is studying finance at NYU’s Stern School of Business.(AFP)

Amid the controversy, social media users have begun speculating about Trump's personal motivations, particularly surrounding his youngest son, Barron Trump. Some online posts claim Barron chose to study finance at NYU’s Stern School of Business after allegedly being rejected by Harvard, Columbia, and Stanford.

Others suggest Trump’s attacks on Harvard stem from “resentment” that the university admitted former President Barack Obama’s daughter, Malia, in 2017, while allegedly rejecting his son, Barron. Malia graduated in 2021 with a degree in Visual and Environmental Studies.

“Is Trump pissed that Barron Trump couldn't get into Harvard but Malia Obama did?” one person asked.

Another commented, “It's a simple as this. Barron was rejected by Harvard. Malia got in! MAGA hates that! This is the reason the Trump administration is going after the University- it's nothing more than this.”

A third person wrote, “I don't know what the reason. Was to accept Malia and reject Barron, but that certainly wouldbea resonate (in trumps mind ) to treat Harvard the way he is.”

Another user commented, “Malia Obama got into Harvard and Barron did not.We all know that targeting Harvard for this reason alone is not beneath Donald J. Trump.”

However, there is no evidence that Barron Trump applied to or was rejected by Harvard.