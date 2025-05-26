Donald Trump mulls giving Harvard's $3 billion worth grant to trade schools: ‘So badly needed’

US President Donald Trump again accused the Harvard University of being “very antisemitic” and said he is considering taking away $3 billion of federal grant money from it and giving it to “trade schools” across the country. Donald Trump further alleged that Harvard was yet to comply with DHS's demand to submit international student records.(AP file)

“What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!” Trump wrote oh his Truth Social platform.

Harvard previously sued the federal government to recover nearly $3 billion in federal grants that had been withheld or cancelled.

Also read | Harvard sues Trump administration over ban on enroling international students

The institution is also fighting a legal challenge against the administration's move to revoke its authorisation to admit international students under Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification.

Harvard said the Donald Trump administration proceeded with the move as it refused to comply with “political demands” over combating alleged antisemitism prevailing across its campuses. A federal court in Boston had paused the Trump administration policy and allowed Harvard's legal challenge to proceed.

Still waiting for the list, says Trump

As a precondition to consider restoring the authorisation, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary, Kristi Noem, on Friday demanded Harvard to submit comprehensive records about international students, including video and audio evidence of protest activity over the past five years within 72 hours.

On Monday, Donald Trump further alleged that Harvard was yet to comply with DHS's demand to submit international student records.

Also read | Harvard’s foreign student enrolment ban halted by US federal judge; what happens next?

“We are still waiting for the Foreign Student Lists from Harvard so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, how many radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country. Harvard is very slow in the presentation of these documents, and probably for good reason!” Trump wrote in another post.

The Republican also alleged that the temporary legal reprieve for Harvard against the administration's move was “shopped.” US district judge Allison Burroughs, who granted relief to Harvard was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

“The best thing Harvard has going for it is that they have shopped around and found the absolute best Judge (for them!) - But have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!,” Trump said.